Looking for a Christmas miracle?
They’re out there.
We just saw one in Joplin Thursday night, when employees of Contract Freighters Inc. went shopping as part of their 29th annual Truckload of Treasures campaign. Besides shopping for about 300 children, senior citizens and families as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, CFI employees also gave donations of $1,600 each to a number of community service agencies in Joplin.
CFI President Greg Orr told us employees raised $41,000 for all aspects of the annual effort, pushing the amount donated over the past 29 years to more than $1 million.
“Our employees are the ones that are doing this,” Orr said. “Not only the shopping, but they’re the ones who donated the money, so ... doing this for 29 years consecutively is a very big deal, and we’re very proud of our people for being able to do this.”
Barbara Haslip, senior manager of finance at CFI, told us: “It’s a wonderful opportunity. It was exciting to be able to do it again. With COVID and stuff, we haven’t been able to do all of this, but the employees really love to be able to give back to their community.”
Lecanemab
Or how about this?
Recently, Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen announced that their drug lecanemab appeared to slow Alzheimer’s advance in patients.
Lecanemab delayed patients’ worsening by about five months over the course of the 18-month study, and lecanemab recipients were 31% less likely to advance to the next stage of the disease during the study.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “The data presented today (Nov. 29) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirms this treatment can meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease. ... These peer-reviewed, published results show lecanemab will provide patients more time to participate in daily life and live independently. It could mean many months more of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. Treatments that deliver tangible benefits to those living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s and early Alzheimer’s dementia are as valuable as treatments that extend the lives of those with other terminal diseases.
Miracles don’t always have to be complete, they can come in steps.
Orion
Then there’s this: Consider NASA’s Orion capsule, which returns to Earth today after more than three weeks in space. It recently passed within 80 miles of the lunar surface. While this mission was uncrewed, if today’s return is a success, it paves the way for crewed missions to return to the moon and then to Mars.
We live in an age of wonder; the wonder is how often we lose sight of that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.