Tis the season for giving, and area residents are leading the way.
We applaud the many examples they set.
This week, members of Joplin’s First Community Church made their annual end-of-year donations from their charitable trust.
Recipients included Lafayette House, Watered Gardens, Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Co-op, the Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, Souls Harbor, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s parenting program, Crosslines of Joplin and the Joplin Community Clinic.
Dianna Gurley, executive director of Souls Harbor, told us: “It’s wonderful that First Community brings everyone in the community together to work as a team, to help move our community forward.”
It’s not just about the money, either. Many members of First Community Church members are hands-on, working with these organizations.
Russell Willoughby, minister at the church, said: “The name of our church is First Community Church of Joplin, and the ‘community’ not only defines us as a community of faith internally, but also we believe it has an outward focus to it. We’re also here for the community. It’s our way of trying to walk in the steps of Jesus.”
What a great example for the rest of us!
Historic donation
Meanwhile, employees of Walmart in McDonald County met recently with representatives of the county historical society, a county commissioner and a state represenative at the historic courthouse and museum in Pineville to present a check for $10,000.
The gift was made toward the historical society’s “Make the Match” campaign.
The group started the campaign earlier this year after state Rep. Dirk Deaton helped to secure a grant to assist with historic preservation efforts.
Empty Bowls
Also, last week Watered Gardens presented donations with money raised from the 10th annual Empty Bowls event, made possible with the help of area artists, restaurants and more.
These are just a handful of the many examples of giving that we encourage others to emulate not just during the holidays, but throughout the year,.
