James River Church, a large Springfield-based Christian church with a campus in Joplin, recently waded right into the middle of the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
The multicampus church complex held a series of free clinics earlier this week in Springfield and Joplin, making the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone in its communities. The goal: to raise Southwest Missouri’s low vaccination rate, which is a driving force in the recent rapid spread of the coronavirus’ delta variant.
“It’s our hope that in hosting these COVID vaccination events at each of our James River Church campuses that those who are unvaccinated will be encouraged to get vaccinated,” said David Lindell, the pastor of the James River West campus in Springfield, during a news conference earlier this week.
James River Church’s conviction regarding public health and safety should be applauded. Because vaccines are the No. 1 way to help prevent serious infection, illness and even death, the church’s leaders and members are living a key part of their Christian faith: the direction to “love thy neighbor,” which is recorded in the book of Matthew to be the second most important commandment.
But this church shouldn’t be one of the few willing to publicly commit to helping address the public health emergency. All faiths — whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, nondenominational or otherwise — should step up and get involved in vaccination efforts.
There are many ways to be involved: Host a vaccine clinic for your congregation. Encourage vaccination for all who are eligible. Spread the message that the vaccine is the best way to keep oneself and others healthy and alive — not to mention it will be the fastest way for society to return to as normal as possible, including a return to regular, in-person worship services.
“We know that as groups get together and want to share fellowship, we also know that they can be sharing the virus,” said David Jane, pastor at Central Assembly Church in Springfield, earlier this week. “But we also know that if you’re vaccinated, it’s not happening near as much as if you aren’t.”
To beat back the delta variant that is rampaging through this part of the state, it will take a community effort. Faith-based organizations are an important part of that community, stepping up in so many other ways to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are taken care of. We challenge them to apply that mindset to our current crisis as well.
