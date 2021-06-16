Too long on death’s doorstep, it’s good to see the Olivia finally coming back.
It had been a rough run for the Joplin building at Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue that was once called the “handsomest apartment house in the West.” Built in 1906, the newspaper said of the building that “nothing more elegant, more stylish, more convenient has yet been erected in Joplin.”
It went from that to being declared uninhabitable 15 years ago, passed through multiple owners and developers with plans. But nothing came of those, and it finally ended up with a new title last fall: one of Missouri’s 2020 Places in Peril, according to the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation. Then came the fire in December, which seemed to close and lock the coffin.
However, a partnership between the city, developer Blue Haven Homes and Bykota LLC, a real estate holding company, and the contractor Neal Construction Group seems to be working.
The city agreed after the fire to put up $250,000 in dollar-for-dollar matching money for labor and material costs related to construction of the roof and other measures to secure the building. That cost was projected to be $500,000, developers said soon after the fire.
The agreement called for the roof to be finished by June 15.
Well, this week we learned the main roof and fifth floor stabilization is done. The next step is cleaning out mold that grew after the December fire, but the developer plans to push on, with work continuing until the building is restored and it is once again a handsome, stylish apartment building.
The city deserves praise for being willing to take the risk.
The developer and the contractor deserve praise for hitting the deadline and reversing the Olivia’s bad run of luck.
Well done.
