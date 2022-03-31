Missouri had the opportunity to try a new redistricting process. But we’re still operating under the old process that clearly hasn’t worked for years now.
In 2018, Missouri voters approved a ballot measure known as Clean Missouri that was designed to diminish the potential for political influences in redistricting. It required a nonpartisan demographer to draw state House and Senate districts to achieve what proponents said would be “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” as determined by a specific mathematical formula.
Clean Missouri might have worked, or it might not have worked. No one knows because the state never had a chance to implement it.
Two years later, a push by the Republican-led Legislature that cast Clean Missouri as “deceptive” attempted to repeal it through a constitutional amendment that abolishes the nonpartisan demographer position and returns the redistricting task to a pair of bipartisan commissions. It worked, and the repeal was narrowly approved by voters in late 2020.
Now, the state is back where it started — unable to approve any sort of redistricting plan without getting the court system involved. One commission did adopt new state House districts, but another politically balanced citizens commission failed to agree on a new map for Missouri’s 34 Senate districts. The task then went to a judicial panel, which released a map in mid-March.
It has echoes of how terribly the process worked a decade ago. Ten years ago, a Senate redistricting plan put forth by a judicial panel was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court for improperly dividing some counties in violation of the state constitution. A second citizens commission then was appointed and adopted a map that remained in place for the past decade.
Meanwhile, work to redraw a new congressional map for the state has been bogged down for months by disagreements and may also end up in the court system.
When the candidate filing period closed Tuesday, a new map for Missouri’s U.S. House districts still hadn’t been agreed upon by the GOP-led Legislature, where lawmakers have been unable to agree on how aggressively to draw maps in their favor.
Until a new map is agreed upon, the districts enacted after the 2010 census will remain in place. A lawsuit in Cole County Circuit Court contends that it’s unconstitutional to use the old districts because of unequal populations, and it asks a judge to intervene.
That Missouri continues to rely on redistricting processes that appear to be broken is embarrassing. Voters and candidates who rely on these maps for effective elections deserve better.
And one of those better options was laid out in the Clean Missouri amendment and is now worthy of being brought back up for additional conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.