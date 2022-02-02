Some of the first federal infrastructure money is spilling into the Four-State Area, and more than welcome.
Nearly $170 million will be used in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas to plug what are called “orphaned” wells — many of them oil and gas — that pose a danger to our health and threaten our environment.
Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, recently told CNHI that the bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $4.7 billion to clean up these wells in 26 states, and of that, $1.15 billion is being distributed now.
Oklahoma, with nearly 18,000 abandoned wells, will get $78.2 million.
By the way, Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, recently told CNHI that the cost to plug Oklahoma’s orphaned or abandoned wells is about $252 million. Restoring the surface around those wells, which is typically done by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, is estimated to be another $250 million. That gives you some perspective on the scale of the challenge, as well as the costs that are involved.
Missouri will get nearly $32 million.
Kansas, nearly $33 million.
And Arkansas, nearly $26 million.
More money is allocated for wells on tribal lands.
We are as concerned about federal spending as anyone, but let’s put the blame where it lies — on industry and on property owners, which walked away from these wells, shifting the cost of the cleanup to the federal and state government and the risk to local communities. Many wells were abandoned before there were regulations, but that does not absolve industry, which often knew better. The wells today leak methane, the pollutants contaminate homes and public land, as well as ground and surface water.
Winnie Stachelberg, Department of Interior infrastructure coordinator, said millions of Americans live within a mile of orphaned wells. He also said in some areas children go to school with tissues stuck up their noses because of the air pollution.
“These are the discarded remains of extractive industries who have left if up to the states, tribes and the federal government to clean up their mess,” Stachelberg said. “Some of these wells have been in communities’ backyards for decades.”
Cleaning them up has to be a priority, and unfortunately, it falls to the federal government to do this. But that is the nature of environmental cleanup, whether it is the money for the Tri-State Mining District, or these abandoned wells, meaning problems that were never our fault can still be our responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.