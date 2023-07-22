Congratulations to Ronald McDonald House on 25 years serving the region.
Tim and Leslie Shoulders, of Oswego, Kansas, had premature twins James and Elizabeth at 31 weeks in July 2006. “We started seeing a doctor here in Joplin and everything was going well until about 31 weeks, and they thought I was going to go into labor,” Leslie Shoulders told us. “I ended up going into labor that night. The social worker at the hospital referred us to the Ronald McDonald House, and we had never heard of it at the time.”
“It will always be a part of our lives,” she said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States opened July 27, 1998, and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 10 a.m. Thursday.
There is no way in this short space to recount all they have done — suffice it to say they have helped more than 3,500 families like the Shoulders, most of whom have had newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit at Freeman Health System or Mercy Hospital Joplin.
“Those families would not have been close by (their child) without a Ronald McDonald House in our community,” Annette Thurston, executive director, told us this week.
So congratulate the staff and volunteers — there are more than 160 volunteers who help out in many ways, from housekeeping to night managers, fundraising and landscaping. But more than that, join them in their effort. Get involved. There are many ways to help:
• Volunteer. They always need more help.
• Make a contribution. Learn how at rmhjoplin.org.
• Help with their Wish List, for such things as gas cards, gift cards, restaurant cards and more. New this year, Ronald McDonald House is registered at Walmart and Target in Joplin, and on Amazon. Go to their website for more information.
• Join in the fundraisers coming up later this year.
• The 25th annual RMHC of the Four States Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Twin Hills. Teams are full, but sponsorship opportunities are still available, and you can participate in the ball drop and win prizes.
• Big Red Shoe race, which will be held Oct. 7. Registration is open on the website. This year the events include a kid’s run, an 8K (5 miles) and a one-mile walk.
• Gift of Light, Gift of Love, a holiday tree lighting and important fundraiser that begins in November.
Lauren Thompson and her fiancé, Shane Rice, of Chetopa, Kansas, had their son, Kane, delivered on June 19 at 23 weeks at Freeman, and a friend told her about the house while she was in the hospital. Lauren and her mother, Leslie Thompson, stayed at the Joplin house.
Leslie Thompson, who lives in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, told us: “I stayed at a hotel for about three days, and it got very expensive. ... I was really worried how I was going to be there for my daughter.”
Lauren Thompson said the Ronald McDonald House became her second home when she needed one, putting her mind at ease during a stressful time.
“There’s no way that we would make it without the Ronald McDonald House,” she said.
“It’s invaluable, honestly, and we want to help spread the word,” Leslie added. “They make you feel completely comfortable here, and it makes a big difference.”
To the staff and volunteers and supporters of the local Ronald McDonald House, thank you for all the good work you have done in the community.
