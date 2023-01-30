Well done, Kansas City
The Chiefs are returning to its third Super Bowl in four years, and what we hope will be their second ring in as many years. (They won in 2020, against San Francisco).
Kansas City was helped along by a late-game penalty courtesy of the Bengals’ Joseph Ossai, but let’s put all the credit where it belongs: With Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs, who battled through injuries to get to that field goal with just seconds on the clock.
They will face the Philadelphia Eagles — who last won the Super Bowl in 2018 — on Feb. 12 in Arizona. It promises to be an interesting match up between the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, the center for the Eagles.
“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!” Jason Kelce tweeted immediately after the Chiefs won.
That’s understandable for him.
Not for the rest of us. We’ve stayed with the Chiefs since they came to Kansas City, through their successes under the late Len Dawson and Hank Stram, their one-done years, and through their lean times too.
We’ve been with Kansas City.
There’s a lot to celebrate with this upcoming Super Bowl. It marks the first time that two Black quarterbacks will square off, in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
For us, it’s also another moment for the Midwest to shine, a reminder that this is much more than fly-over country.
