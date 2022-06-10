Congratulations to all those athletes who are being recognized as Globe Athletes of the Year.
We will continue to tell you about them in the coming days culminating in early July with our pick of male and female athletes of the year.
Anyone who has ever competed or coached knows how hard these athletes work, how much they sacrifice, and the discipline and character it takes to compete. Take a few minutes each day to read their stories, and, like us, find inspiration.
Kids Fishing Day
While we’re recognizing inspiration, how about a big shout out to all those volunteers who make Kids Fishing Days in the area a success each year, whether at Kellogg Lake this weekend or Roaring River or some of the other places around the region. These events are a lot of fun for the kids (adults too) and they wouldn’t happen without the volunteers and sponsors.
This, by the way, is Free Fishing Weekend in Missouri, which means you don’t have to buy a license or trout tag to take some kids fishing for a day.
Grand Falls
Our thanks, too, to the Joplin City Council, which this past week advanced plans for a trail to Grand Falls from the low-water bridge over Shoal Creek. Those falls, by the way, are the largest continuously flowing in the state, and city leaders approved a contract for the design work for the trail with Olsson engineering company at a cost of $162,750.
This will be a 1.2-mile paved walkway connected to the network of trails already in the area. We need to thanks voters, too. This is one of the projects being funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that was approved by voters in 2011.
Stay tuned — more trails are planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.