Congratulations to Betty Smith on her recent honor as a Joplin “citizen of distinction.”
It is well deserved.
Smith, 94, has been a regular guest columnist for our paper, telling a key part of Joplin’s story and making sure the history of the Black community is no longer ignored or overlooked. This is more than history to her. As she told us, “My favorite words are, ‘I’ve lived it.’ ”
The Joplin City Council was right to honor her Monday night.
Community historian Brad Belk said: “Through the years, our community has been blessed with great citizens, and Betty Smith, you are one of those great residents.”
Smith has been both a fixture and force in the community, including aiding in the peaceful integration of Joplin schools and the community.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said during the meeting that it is because of the work of people such as Smith that it is now possible for him and other members of the African American community to serve in public office and other integrated roles.
Smith and her sister, Susie Reaves, also insisted that Parkway Cemetery, the city’s Black cemetery established during segregation, be cleaned, repaired and maintained just as well as other city-owned cemeteries,
The two also worked to prevent the construction of a machine plant in East Town, where many Black residents lived. There was an old foundry at that site that coated the neighborhood with soot and dust.
“We were having enough problems. We didn’t want any more noise and dirt — you couldn’t even hang your clothes out,” Smith told us.
During work to prevent the foundry’s construction, the need for affordable housing and housing for low-income seniors became more evident.
William and Betty Smith were among those who led the effort to establish the Joplin Housing Authority in 1968, and the site proposed for the foundry later became the site of the Authority’s first office.
Jill Halbach, chair of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission and a member of the Joplin Celebrations Commission, said Monday: “Ms. Betty, you are so wonderful and you are so gracious, and you’re always willing (to be) so helpful. I cannot tell you how much we, as a community, appreciate it and how proud we are to have someone like you who helps preserve our history.”
Our thanks to Betty Smith for her leadership and voice in the community, for fighting to preserve our story, and for holding us all accountable with both her deep faith and personal knowledge of so much history.
And a tip of the hat to the Joplin City Council for giving her this recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.