Congratulations to Jasper County CASA.
Having raised $1 million, the county’s Court Appointed Special Advocates broke ground this week on a 4,500-square-foot training and connection center in Joplin with the goal of opening by the end of the year.
The organization is not even 4 years old, but already it is making a difference in the lives of children and in the community.
The nonprofit recruits volunteers who are appointed by judges to advocate for children and youths who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care.
This is, unfortunately, an overwhelming need in the area.
An average of 450 to 500 local children are in foster care every night in Jasper County, often bewildered by what is happening to them and frightened.
Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA executive director, who has pushed hard to bring this volunteer effort to life, told us this week: “Today’s groundbreaking is truly a vision come true, and it’s a vision that so many of you here today have made possible.”
Besides offices and meeting space, the center at 1825 Carolyn Place will offer a garden and orchard, as well as play and learning areas for children. Advocates appointed to older youths will have a place to teach life skills. There will also be an outdoor playground area for up to 10 children. The indoor playroom will double as a storm shelter.
“Our volunteers spent a lot of hours dreaming of what the location would be like, what it would be like inside, how they could connect with the kids and how they wanted to do training,” Koelkebeck told us at the groundbreaking. “We think it’s really going to be a place where a lot of healing can happen and really bring normalcy. Some of our kids have been through way too much, and this will be a place where they can build trusting relationships and dream for their future.”
Supporting the building is just one way to help.
Jasper County CASA, which currently has 80 volunteers, needs 50 more volunteers this year. Its next training session will be March 29. Want to learn more or volunteer? Go to its website, https://jascocasa.org.
