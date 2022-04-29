Congratulations to all those who were honored and recognized Thursday night by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
One of the highlights of the night was the standing ovation for Paula Baker and Jeremy Drinkwitz as their respective hospitals, Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, were thanked for their heroic efforts during these past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was well deserved.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year was Harry Mack Cornell Jr., lauded for both his professional and philanthropic efforts in the community.
A lot that is happening in Joplin lately wouldn’t have gotten off the ground without Cornell, who also built Leggett and Platt into an international company and one of the largest employers in the region.
He has been the lead donor to the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and an important contributor to the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute at Freeman, the Harry M. Cornell Medical Education Center at the Joplin campus of Kansas City University and now the College of Dental Medicine under construction on the KCU campus.
Sharon Beshore, who accepted the award on her father’s behalf, said: “He led by example. He believed in hard work. You get your hands dirty. You do what it takes to get the job done.”
What an amazing legacy for any community, and we are grateful that he has left that legacy here.
Others honored Thursday include:
• Luke Gibson, commercial real estate specialist at The Glenn Group, as the Young Professional of the Year.
• Erica Doennig, Irving Elementary School, Golden Apple winner in the category of kindergarten through second grade.
• Margie Black, St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School, Golden Apple winner, third to fifth grade.
• Darren Morgan, South Middle School, Golden Apple winner, sixth to eighth grade.
• Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, Golden Apple winner, ninth to 12th grade.
Numerous businesses and not-for-profits were also recognized during the chamber’s annual banquet, including Abernathy Roofing and Construction, Ozark Center and Connect2Culture.
