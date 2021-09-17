The Joplin Family Y next week is celebrating its 130th anniversary.
It’s a milestone that few other organizations in this city can boast, and one that shows the Y has been in Joplin nearly as long as the city has existed.
Joplin was incorporated by the state of Missouri as a city in 1873; the Y was formed in 1891.
The Y has long been a stable presence in the Joplin area, offering support and strength to families and promoting an active, healthy lifestyle for better individual and public health. Its areas of focus are youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
More than likely, you’re familiar with at least one program or service offered by the Y.
There are numerous fitness machines and classes, not to mention an indoor swimming pool, available to members at the Y campus. Several team sports — basketball, T-ball and soccer — are organized for area youths each year, giving them the opportunity to build their skills and learn how to play with others. Children also can take advantage of swimming lessons offered by Y staff.
For families, the Y offers child care in the forms of after-school programs, summer day camps and single-day activities when school is out. The Y’s New Year’s Day Chilly 5K and Kids’ Frozen Fun Run are always great family-friendly events.
The building itself also has been used by other community organizations over the years, including Joplin High School’s Project Graduation.
There’s another important component to the Y’s success: “The Y is about people,” CEO Cookie Estrada tells us. That includes the hundreds of staff members, volunteers and donors who have kept the Y running all these years, plus thousands more who have enjoyed and benefited from the organization’s services and programs, regardless of whether they were members.
Congratulations to the Joplin Y for 130 years of serving your community.
