Last week was a good one for the 46 people who took the oath of allegiance during a ceremony at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond and became U.S. citizens.
The group includes 24 women and 22 men from 27 countries. They came for a variety of reasons, such as pursuing their studies or vacationing, and ended up staying. Now, after having taken the necessary classes and waited through the long naturalization process, they can say they are American citizens.
“I’ve been working toward this for five years,” said Patrick Mazimpaka, originally from Congo. “I love America. It was my dream, so this is my dream come true.”
Congratulations to these new Americans. Best of luck on the journey forward.
It was a good week for the rest of us too. Not all of these citizens will settle in the Joplin area — some have already made places like Columbia and Jefferson City their home — but they’re likely to stay in Missouri and the Midwest.
The perspectives, languages, cuisines and cultures they have brought here with them will only add to the diversity of this great nation and benefit all of us.
Literacy boost
Speaking of good weeks, McDonald County parents and children also had one.
They now have more access to materials meant to boost childhood literacy skills thanks to the launch of “100 Books Before Kindergarten,” a new program from librarian Hannah Granger.
In an effort to encourage parents to read regularly with their pre-kindergarten children, a book cart equipped with a mobile checkout station will be placed near the entrances of the county’s elementary schools, and the books can be accessed for free twice per week.
This is a great program. Research has shown that early literacy skills have positive effects on school success, and kids who have more exposure to books and reading before they start kindergarten have a better chance of success in the future.
Parents should jump at the opportunity to check out as many books from the cart as possible. And credit goes to Granger for her dedication to helping improve literacy in her community.
