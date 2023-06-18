“The first step in conservation is to want it,” Aldo Leopold wrote in the inaugural edition — Vol. 1, No. 1 — of Missouri Conservationist magazine.
Missourians have made it clear they want it. Some politicians have made it clear they don’t. At least not on those terms the people have demanded.
That’s why, with the regularity of the natural rhythms, politicians launch some sort of attack on the autonomy of the Missouri Conservation Commission. They seek final authority to annul Missouri Department of Conservation regulations and rules, for example, or they attempt to hijack the department’s budget.
So far, to their credit, Missourians have been driven back these attacks.
The latest victory for conservation came in a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, which concluded that lawmakers had “invaded” — its words — the constitutional authority of the commission when they tried to limit use of certain funds.
A little history is helpful: In the 1920s and 1930s, conservation nationwide was in trouble. Many species were gone, or on the razor’s edge, and political machinations by lawmakers had crippled efforts to restore them and prevent their extirpation.
Leopold and others believed conservation needed long-term, science-based management that survived elections and the short-term and self-serving whims of politicians. The solution would be independent commissions that hired trained men and women who could use the best science to guide policies.
An independent conservation commission was created in Missouri by an initiative petition nearly 90 years ago to depoliticize decisions about wildlife, land management and conservation spending.
And Missouri residents overwhelmingly signed on, meaning that in a very real sense every attack by lawmakers is an attempt not just to “invade” the independence of the commission but also to snatch power from the people of Missouri, who have made it clear they don’t trust lawmakers and wanted to put up firewalls between them and conservation.
According to the Missouri Independent, this lawsuit originated in 2020, after the commission approved $1 million to buy 510 acres of imperiled prairie habitat in Southwest Missouri and also authorized $900,000 for payment in lieu of taxes on conservation lands.
But in the appropriations for that year, lawmakers had not included money for the payments in lieu of taxes and struck language from the appropriation bill allowing land acquisition. When then-Commissioner of Administration Sarah Steelman refused to honor payment requisitions, the commission sued.
In the majority opinion, the judges wrote that the commission can spend appropriated funds for any constitutional purpose, according to the Independent.
“These provisions do not, however, leave any room for the General Assembly to interfere with the Conservation Commission’s performance of its constitutional purposes,” the judges wrote.
The people may have won another round, but these invasions from lawmakers will continue. Missourians must keep their guard up.
Conservation’s enemy is not the wolf, but the weasel.
