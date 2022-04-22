There has never been a better time to start looking at and researching electric vehicles to see if making the switch to one from a gas-powered vehicle is the right move for you.
We know change is hard. Gasoline has been part of our vehicles' lives for decades, and vehicles that you plug in and charge overnight can seem too experimental and risky for some drivers.
But the shift to electric vehicles is slowly taking place regardless — and for good reason. EVs come with a number of benefits to both drivers and communities:
• The infrastructure needed to support EVs has been in the works for several years, and it will only grow from here. There are currently charging stations at nearly 20 locations across the Joplin area, and Joplin-based Liberty plans to add more over the next five years. Some stations will feature "fast chargers," which can fully recharge a car in 20 to 40 minutes; others will be Level II chargers that are typically used to top off a vehicle when a battery is running low.
• Tesla soon won't be the only EV choice for potential buyers. With major auto makers like Ford, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet and Hyundai either already producing at least one EV model or planning for the development of one, a variety of EVs will flood the market over the next few years. No matter what make of car you're loyal to, you most likely will have an EV option shortly.
• EVs contribute to a cleaner environment. In almost every region of the country, carbon emissions from the electricity sources used to power EVs are lower than the emissions from conventional cars, according to the Sierra Club. In areas that rely on cleaner sources of power, emissions are significantly lower for EVs. As we retire more coal plants and expand cleaner sources of power like wind and solar, the emissions from electric vehicle charging will drop even further, the Sierra Club says.
• Owners of EVs say they come with a lack of maintenance when compared to gas-powered vehicles. They aren't completely maintenance-free, obviously; they still have wheels and batteries that will need checkups. But with far fewer moving parts and fluids than vehicles with a gasoline engine, there is far less that needs regular attention.
• Although tax credits are available to help, the price of EVs will be a deterrent for many buyers right now. But even that could change within a few years. As more auto makers produce EVs, capitalism and competition should naturally drive prices down. Just give it some time and see.
The change to an EV-driven society is coming. The best bet is to start planning now for a future that will be here before we know it.
