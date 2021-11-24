If you want to get more involved in your community, now is the time.
Filing periods for local governing boards either have already opened or are about to open.
Among the panels for which the filing period has already begun is the Joplin City Council. Five seats, each carrying a four-year term, will be open in April. They are currently held by Mayor Ryan Stanley, Doug Lawson and Anthony Monteleone, all general seats; Gary Shaw, Zone 1; and Diane Reid Adams, Zone 4.
The nominating period opened last week, and petitions are available at City Hall. So far, at least 10 people have picked up petitions, signaling their interest in running. Petitions will be due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Joplin Board of Education, meanwhile, this week formally authorized the parameters of its April election. The filing period opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 — although potential candidates should note that district offices will be closed for a few days during that time frame for Christmas break.
There are two positions available, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by Sharrock Dermott, the board’s vice president, and Dr. Michael Joseph.
Of course, Joplin isn’t the only area community with elections planned in April. Most other city councils and school boards, at least in Missouri, will participate in April’s municipal elections.
There’s no better way to leave your mark on your town than to serve at the local level of government, where you can have a direct impact on policy creation, financial decisions and more.
If you meet the criteria for candidacy, understand the roles and responsibilities of the position, can carve out the time required for committing to the position and are motivated to make a difference, consider running for local elective office.
