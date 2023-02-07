Old Globes scattered around the building tell us stories about past natural disasters. Like the San Francisco earthquake of 1906. Just hours after learning about it, Joplin Mayor C.W. Lyon, called a public meeting at the Commercial Club.
He told those who came that night: “Fate has been exceptionally good to us and we should contribute our (might) toward the relief fund.”
Nor was it the first time Joplin had stepped up after a natural disaster elsewhere in the country. This community organized relief in 1900 after a severe hurricane hit Galveston, Texas, killing thousands.
That goodwill came back around after the 2011 tornado, as thousands of volunteers from around the world gave their own money and muscle to help get us back on our feet.
Now is our opportunity to pay it forward one more time.
The scenes out of Turkey and Syria are heart-rending, as rescue workers continue to work through the freezing cold to find survivors from the earthquake and the aftershocks. The death toll at this moment is reported at more than 6,000, and climbing. They are overwhelmed.
Now, more than a decade after the tornado, we are in a position to help again. We are thankful for that, and pray that the day never comes when we are unable to help.
There are a number of ways you can help:
• The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF. https://www.unicefusa.org
• American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org
• CARE, an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items.
• Doctors Without Borders, which responds to medical emergencies around the world. https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org
• Save the Children: https://www.savethechildren.org/
• Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, already has relief in route. Ryan Grabill, Convoy of Hope’s senior director of International Disaster Services, said in a statement this week: “We’re working with local partners on the ground to meet the most significant needs at this time.”
Since 2015, Convoy has worked across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East in response to multiple refugee crises.
There are, of course, many more ways we can help.
Remember ... “Fate has been exceptionally good to us and we should contribute our (might) toward the relief fund.”
