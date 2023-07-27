Agood thing to do when it gets too hot to do much else: Count your blessings.
After all, we’ve gotten through July relatively unscathed.
Not so the rest of the world.
July has been so hot thus far that scientists have already calculated it will be the hottest globally on record, even though there are several days left to sweat through, and that follows June also being hottest June on record.
We did pretty well in June, too, relatively speaking.
Phoenix is now at a record 27 straight days and counting of 110 degrees or higher temperatures.
An airport in Iran earlier this month recorded a heat index of 152 degrees Fahrenheit.
And just a few weeks ago, in Death Valley, the midnight temperature was still 120 degrees — a record for a place that holds records for heat.
But so far, Joplin’s clean living (or something) may be paying off. We’ve broken 100 only three times this summer (As of early Thursday). That’s good. Last year we had 15 such days; in 2011, we had 19 of them; in 1954 — the hottest year on record for Joplin — we had 18 days above 100, and a severe boiler for us of 115, set on July 14 of that year.
The other blessing we should count is that we live in a land of spring-fed rivers and swimmin’ holes, with Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock being two of the largest.
(It may be a cold comfort to realize that, for Joplin, three of the hottest Julys on record going back to 1902 have all been in the last 12 years.)
While it could be worse — a lot worse — the area remains in a heat advisory with a week of triple-digit temperatures expected, and the National Weather Service warns that heat stroke is an emergency and to call 911 if you suspect it.
Also, remember to take precautions — drink plenty of water, be judicious about the time you spend on outdoor activities such as mowing or exercise, and slow down. Also, know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The former includes cold, pale and clammy skin; muscle cramps, dizziness, headaches and nausea. The latter includes an elevated body temperature, some of the above symptoms and even passing out.
But more than that, this coming week is another good time to look in on others:
• Bring pets indoors if you can, or make sure they have plenty of shade and water.
• Check on elderly neighbors and friends. According to the National Weather Service, older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, those who take certain medications or who have limited mobility, suffer multiple adverse effects when exposed to extreme heat.
• Remember young children and infants, whose bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.
• Also, look in on people with chronic medical conditions. NWS advises that they are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
• Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat has been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
• If you know of someone without air conditioning, get them to a cooling shelter or a cool building such as the library or mall.
• Don’t leave pets and children in cars. According to NWS, 33 children died in hot cars last year. Researchers at Stanford a few years ago found that even at lower temperatures of 72 to 96 degrees, a car’s interior can heat up by an average of 40 degrees within an hour, and 80% of that occurs within the first half-hour.
