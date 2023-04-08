Sunday is that day we look back and count the blessings of the past week, especially this, Easter Sunday.
On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of Casal del Marmo, a juvenile prison in Rome, reminding them of their innate dignity, telling them any one of us can slip into sin, and urging them “help one another, so life becomes better.”
With that in mind, we recall the good work of those servants around us.
Among them, students from Webb City High School presented a donation of $6,705 to Children’s Haven in Joplin.
Children’s Haven, 711 Picher Ave., is a place where parents can leave their children temporarily when there is a crisis that requires child care for up to a few days. There is no charge for the service.
The money given to the agency was raised through a program of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation called the Philanthropic Society.
“It’s a group of 100 members,” Pete Ramsour, JRCF manager, told us. “They give $2,500 a year, so we raise about $250,000 a year. After three successful years of giving out some pretty large donations — we have given over $650,000 already and are going to give another $175,000 in May. We decided it might be a good time to expand our reach and reach out to the youth of the region” to teach the rewards of giving.
To do that, society branches were started at Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City high schools.
Katelynn Burgess, a senior at Webb City High School, said some students were asked by an assistant principal, Amanda Eggleston, to participate in a fundraising effort for the Philanthropic Society.
“We ended up doing a few public service days and had some agencies that were willing to donate” for the time the students spent volunteering, Burgess said. “We had trash pickup days at King Jack Park and around Stadium Drive and then we were given options on where we could donate.”
As many as 50 students worked most of second semester to raise money for the donation.
Speaking of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation ... they gave away more than $25,000 in grants last week to area not-for-profits that are working to make a difference.
• Rapha International to support its Trauma Therapy Training Program — $4,000.
• Bright Futures Joplin for its snack pack program; Missouri Southern State University for the Groceries to Graduates program; and Foster Adopt Connect, to assist foster families with rent, utilities and food — $3,000 each.
• The Alliance of Southwest Missouri to support the Drug Endangered Children’s program; Pro Musica for Performance School events; and Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri for the clinic’s dispensary and onsite laboratory to provide services to the uninsured — $2,500 each.
• Crosslines to provide hygiene kits for children — $1,678.
• Joplin Roadrunners for the Kids Classic Fun Run and to One Joplin to provide the Healthy Kid Swim Passes Program — $1,500 each.
We are grateful the spirit of service is alive in the region, seeing daily the difference it makes in the lives of many.
