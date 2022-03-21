There is still hope that maybe the Missouri Supreme Court will restore balance in the state.
Local residents and communities need a voice when it comes to protecting their health and property — a voice that was denied them in 2019 by Jefferson City when lawmakers passed and Gov. Mike Parson signed a measure that keeps counties from imposing stricter regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations than the state allows.
A legal challenge to the legislation was denied by a Cole County judge, but the Missouri Supreme Court is expected to take up the appeal.
According to the Missouri Independent, in 2018 — before state law prohibited tougher local rules — about 20 Missouri counties had their own health regulations governing CAFOs. Others had zoning restrictions.
These rules, by the way, often don’t prohibit CAFOS, but instead require greater setbacks than state law, for example, as well as public hearings.
As we have noted before, defenders of these concentrated animal feeding operations cite economic benefits of the operations, but studies show having a CAFO near your home reduces your property value. And the closer the operation, the greater the loss of value. The only economic winner in these deals is the corporate agriculture company itself.
We also know that these operations wreck our environment, particularly putting water quality at risk, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources seems unable to do much about it. Last year, one of Missouri’s largest CAFOs spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons of waste. It was fined $18,000 — a laughable amount for a multibillion dollar company owned by the Chinese with a record of problems in Missouri. Stated plainly: Missourians don’t have confidence in the DNR as a regulatory watchdog. Neither do we.
“The perception has been put out there by the large organizations that this is a liberal, (left)-wing attack on farmers,” said Cedar County Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins. “And it’s not.”
Cedar County is one of the counties that had its own rules, including a stricter definition of what constitutes a CAFO, before the state passed the unfortunate law that amounted to an attack on traditional farms and a rural way of life.
We opposed the bill because we believed it actually harmed rural Missouri — that it was a threat to residents health, property values and quality of life, and with a weakened DNR and captured regulatory oversight bodies, counties and local control provide a last, needed firewall.
We are firm believers in local control — convinced that local voters know what is in their best interest, and it is not the stench and threat of CAFOs.
We hope the Missouri Supreme Court will restore the voice that lawmakers shut down.
