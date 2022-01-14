The decision that was reached earlier this week by the U.S. Supreme Court we think is a fair one.
We have argued before that the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement was not the right approach for most businesses, but neither do we think state lawmakers should be prohibiting businesses from enacting their own mandates.
Our view: Let businesses decide what works for them, their employees and their customers.
The one exception so far that we have supported was a vaccine mandate for employees who work in nursing homes and other health care facilities in order for those businesses to continue receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. The reason for that is self-evident — these employees work with a population that has shown a devastating vulnerability to this disease. The part that the court allowed to stand affects 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule does allow for medical and religious exemptions.
For the rest of us, Thursday’s ruling concluded that the Biden Administration overstepped its authority by trying to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
But for many workers, the ruling is something of a moot point because many employers — including some of the largest in our area, such as Tyson Foods and Walmart — have imposed their own requirements on all or part of their workforce. In fact, a third of Fortune 100 companies already have done so.
We recommend the lesson of Tyson, which found positive reinforcement was key to getting vaccine compliance from employees, and got nearly all of its employees vaccinated months ago.
Tyson offered incentives, including up to $200 per employee, to get vaccinated. They also allowed employees to take time off to get vaccinated and held on-site vaccination clinics. Company officials also had what they called “one-on-one conversations” with team members who were hesitant.
Tyson went from less than half of its workforce being vaccinated on Aug. 3 to 96% compliance a few months later, and company officials called the program “ a success.”
We continue to urge employees to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take commonsense safety and health precautions during the pandemic, not just for themselves, but for their companies, their coworkers and their customers.
This is the best path forward for our economy and our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.