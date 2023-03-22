A Missouri Supreme Court ruling this week leaves us vulnerable.
At issue is a law that restricts counties from adopting any regulation of a concentrated animal feeding operation — CAFO — that is “inconsistent with, in addition to, different from, or more stringent” than state rules.
Our problem isn’t so much with the Supreme Court ruling, but with the law itself, which further strips away the once sacred principle of local control.
If we thought lawmakers and regulators were looking out for our best interests, protecting our homes, health, environment and communities, that would be one thing, and might help assuage any concerns we have with industrial agriculture.
But it has been clear for quite some time that Jefferson City’s emphasis is protecting big ag — corporations like Smithfield Foods that are the furthest thing from farmers but produce food at an industrial level, as well as pollute at an industrial level.
CAFOs and big corporate ag have not shown themselves to good neighbors. They are not good for our environment, our property values and our health.
Consider this, reported recently by the Missouri Independent: “Two years ago, a CAFO owned by Smithfield Foods, one of the world’s largest pork producers, spilled an estimated 350,000 gallons of hog manure and wastewater when an employee failed to close a valve and drained the wastewater lagoon.
“The spill polluted between 12 and 15 miles of nearby creeks and tributaries. It turned the water nearly black and contaminated it with up to 30 times the level of ammonia safe for wildlife.
“Smithfield was fined $18,000 for the spill.”
Do you think that is enough to stop or even get the attention of a company with revenue in the billions. (According to Reuters, the Chinese pork processing giant WH Group, which owns Smithfield, reported more than $27 billion in revenue last year.)
Right now, Missourians don’t have a voice. They are outgunned, outspent and outlobbied in Jefferson City.
They also have been silenced at the local level.
About 20 Missouri counties had their own health regulations governing CAFOs. These rules, by the way, often don’t prohibit CAFOS, but instead require greater setbacks than state law, for example, as well as public hearings, and were an opportunity for the people most affected by CAFOs to express concerns. Cedar County is one of the counties that had its own rules, including a stricter definition of what constitutes a CAFO.
“The perception has been put out there by the large organizations that this is a liberal, (left)-wing attack on farmers,” said Cedar County Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins. “And it’s not.”
Missourians are right to continue to fight for their homes, their health and their water, and Jefferson City needs to recognize that we are not willing to subsidize industrial ag with our environment.
