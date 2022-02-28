You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief coming from all corners of the country last week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidance, advising that many Americans now can go without masks.
The new set of measures for communities has less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. The CDC will look at three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
In counties where the CDC has determined that COVID-19 is a low or medium threat to hospitals, residents can stop wearing masks, according to the new guidance. In places where the risk of COVID-19 is high, the CDC advises that residents, including schoolchildren, continue to wear masks.
Unfortunately for us, this new guidance changes very little at the moment.
As of Monday, the CDC reported that the risk of COVID-19 is high in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties in Southwest Missouri, Cherokee County in Southeast Kansas and Ottawa County in Northeast Oklahoma.
For us, that means we are still advised to wear masks indoors and get tested if we are symptomatic.
Look, we get it. Everyone is tired of wearing a mask. But that doesn’t change the fact that COVID-19 is still a very real threat, especially in our counties where the risk to hospitals hasn’t subsided to manageable levels, at least according to the CDC.
We know our community can do this. If everyone were to continue to comply with the CDC guidance and continue to wear masks indoors right now, we could get our COVID-19 community level down to a medium risk, or even to a low risk.
Then we all can feel better about taking our masks off.
