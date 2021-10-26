Wanted: Entrepreneurs with a unique and innovative business plan. Creativity a plus, prior experience not required. All ideas welcome.
That seems to be the message being promoted, if even subconsciously, by the Joplin community for individuals who have new and sometimes unheard-of concepts for this area.
Just look at Journey Through Slime Event Studio, a Main Street business from a father-daughter duo that opened over the weekend. This toy store and ice cream shop also features an incredibly distinctive product for people to make: slime.
A make-your-own slime bar. Who would have thought? But the response to this new business has been overwhelming, and it appears from the store’s Facebook page that its opening weekend was a success.
The slime shop is far from the only innovative business in the Joplin area. In the past few years, this community has also attracted Main Street Axe Co., where you can go and throw axes for fun; Escape Joplin, where you can travel through time or hunt for a lost artifact via escape room; Flicker, a retro arcade; The Boardroom, a food retailer that specializes strictly in charcuterie boards; Chaos Brewing Co., Beard Engine Brewery and Just A Taste, which offer all the beers and wine you could imagine; Studio 124, a community-driven downtown theater; and many more that we don’t have room to list.
Don’t get us wrong — we support all of our locally owned salons, boutiques, restaurants and other businesses that have decided to plant roots in Joplin. Our community is stronger for them.
But we sure are impressed with those who have thought outside the box a little bit, dreamed up something unusual and made it a reality. There is clearly an appetite here for something different, and our community is a more fun and interesting place to live, work and play with these creative places.
