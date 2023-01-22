We use our Sunday editorial to look back at the past week, and all the good going on in the region. Last week did not disappoint.
Monday
We told you about the Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg, now delivering meals with a food truck to those who need help. The truck was provided by an anonymous donor.
This is a branch of The Lord’s Diner in Wichita, under the umbrella of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita. It has been operating in Pittsburg for six years, originally offering meals out of a dining hall at 406 N. Locust Ave.
The Lord’s Diner serves 250 to 275 meals a day in Pittsburg.
We applaud the good work they are doing.
Tuesday
You read about Don Karnes, the former Baxter Springs baseball coach, who was recently inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class of the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches.
In his 25 years, Karnes coached the Lions 537 games, winning 434 and losing only 103. Under him, Baxter Springs won state championships. More than 40 of the players he coached advanced to play baseball at the college level, and three made it to the professional level. Some of his former players also went on to coach.
One of those players is Phil Cook, now the superintendent of Carl Junction High School, who paid his former coach and mentor the highest complement: “I’m a lucky guy because I played for him,” Cook said of Karnes.
Congratulations to Coach Karnes on the honor.
Wednesday
On Wednesday, readers learned about Joplin High School junior Alexandra Carson, who earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal from the U.S. Congress, the highest level of congressional recognition available to America’s civilian youths. It is given annually to student leaders who devoted time to goal-setting and community engagement. Only about 600 students nationwide earn the Gold Award each year.
“I have found a love for service, and I know the knowledge I have gained through volunteership and self-growth has not only aided me now, but will encourage better citizenship after graduation,” Carson said in a statement.
Congratulations to Alexandra Carson, as well.
Thursday
On Thursday, we gave you an update on Kansas City University’s local medical school and dental school during a visit by U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.
“This is amazing,” Burlison said after the tour. “This is state-of-the-art, it’s world class, and it’s extremely impressive. and I think any student that might want to go into this profession would be excited to see what I just saw today.”
Next up on the good news list: KCU opens its dental college this summer.
Burlison, whose assignments in the House include the transportation infrastructure committee, also told us he plans to fight for funding to expand Interstate 44, which believe should be a priority.
That’s welcome news.
Friday
Finally, readers on Friday learned that the Chilly 5K, a popular local run and fundraiser for the Joplin Family Y, returns Feb. 5.
This year’s race will start at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on Seventh Street, head south along Joplin Avenue to 22nd Street, turn west to Annie Baxter Avenue, before ultimately turning south again and ending at the Y on 32nd Street.
We encourage everyone to join. Runners can sign up at rufusracing.com.
One more bit of (really) good news: Ruth Sawkins, owner of Rufus Racing and race director, told us the Chilly 5K route is “net downhill.”
