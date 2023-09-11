The decision by the Joplin City Council to go forward with the first phase of the Tin Cup trail is the right one for the community.
The trail will run from 32nd Street and St. John’s Boulevard to McIndoe Park and Grand Falls and is expected to cost about $4.8 million. According to city officials, preparations are ready except for taking construction bids. The trail was one project on the list when voters in 2011 approved a 10-year renewal of the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
The vote was eventually 9-0 but only following much discussion.
What to do about crossing 32nd Street? One proposal was a tunnel, like so many of those that line the Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas, although no money has been earmarked for that.
Council member Christina Williams ultimately recommended moving forward with the part of Tin Cup Trail already funded and addressing the area of St. John’s Boulevard and 32nd Street in future sales tax proposals or if a grant becomes available. Her suggestion makes sense to us.
Mayor Doug Lawson said that as that trail becomes used by more people,”that tunnel is going to be important.” He doesn’t want to stop the first phase of trail construction from Grand Falls to 32nd Street, but thinks that at some point the tunnel is needed for safety.
We agree.
Crossing busy intersecting streets and highways is always problematic. We have these street crossings elsewhere, with pedestrian islands — Zora Street and Missouri Highway 171, for example, on the Frisco Greenway — and it’s clear some drivers don’t know what to do. Traffic on the inner of the westbound or eastbound lanes might stop for the walkers and cyclists, but not traffic in the outer lane. Or, the lead driver may stop for the pedestrian or cyclist, but the driver behind who isn’t paying attention or expecting the front car to stop has to slam on the brakes. Ultimately, tunnels are the safest way to cross.
It seems there also was some talk about trails being “a luxury.”
No more so than any other amenity cities offer, including golf courses, baseball fields and athletic complexes, museums and libraries. Walking, running and cycling are America’s most popular outdoor activities, and trails are a great investment.
And, we would offer, trails are no more a luxury than any other form of economic development, given that trails add value to nearby property, lure in new residents as well as new businesses, and keep existing ones.
We also consider trails not only a form of recreation but of public transportation that will be used even more as the are expanded and connected. It is as much a public service as streets.
In the end, Councilman Phil Stinnett made a motion to proceed with construction of the trail and then to continue to look for funding for the tunnel rather than spending city reserve funds to build it. The motion was approved by a 9-0 vote.
We are grateful to all city leaders for their support and believe Joplin will be happy to have it.
