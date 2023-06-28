The renaming of U.S. Army bases throughout the South is ongoing — and getting pushback from candidates who are trading credibility for short-term political gain.
That’s regrettable.
Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence — both aspirants to the presidency in 2024 — have said they would remove the name Fort Liberty from the base in North Carolina and restore the name Fort Bragg. That base was renamed this earlier this month.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley also has opposed name changes, as has former President Donald Trump, another 2024 hopeful.
We are dumbfounded by the willingness to go backward, and astounded that we are even having this debate.
As you listen to these leading politicians who were often educated at blue-chip institutions — Stanford and Yale (Hawley), Yale and Harvard (DeSantis), University of Pennsylvania (Trump) — weigh it against the perspective of of retired Brig Gen. Ty Seidule, the former head of the history department at West Point, a Southener by birth, and a graduate of Washington and Lee University in Virginia. He also was vice chair for the Congressional Naming Commission that was tasked by Congress in 2021 to rename Department of Defense assets that honor Confederates including military bases in the south.
His succinct summation of the former base names: “We named these after the enemy.”
“They fought to destroy their country, they didn’t serve in the U.S. Army, they killed U.S. Army soldiers, they committed treason, and ... they fought for the worst possible reason, to create a slave Republic.”
And those who did serve in the U.S. Army before the Civil War violated their oaths when they waged war on their country.
Seidule notes in an article in an American Historical Association publication that “the founder of West Point’s alumni organization said after the war that Confederate graduates who fought for the south “forgot the flag ... to follow false gods.”
One of the first to change names was Fort Benning, in Georgia, which in May become Fort Moore, in honor of Hal and Julia Moore.
Fort Benning was named for Henry Benning, a Confederate general, and “someone who never served in the U.S. Army but did kill U.S. Army soldiers,” according to Seidule.
Benning told the Virginia Secession Convention in 1861: “What was the reason that induced Georgia to take the step of secession? This reason may be summed up in one single proposition. It was a conviction, a deep conviction on the part of Georgia, that a separation from the North was the only thing that could prevent the abolition of her slavery. This conviction, sir, was the main cause.”
Same for Fort Gordon, which will become Fort Eisenhower this fall. Gordon, likewise, never served in the U.S. Army and remained an unreconstructed white supremacist his entire life, who threatened a race war and even “extermination” of Black Americans if they demanded political equality.
Seidule noted that many of the bases were created in the first half of the 20th century, during World War I and World War II, when the South was a “one-party ... apartheid state.”
“These are in a sense another form of white supremacy that go along with Confederate monuments, lynchings, new constitutions, all of these things create a white supremacist society, and this is another form of that.”
We support the renaming of the bases, which will continue to be an issue during this presidential campaign. And we demand that politicians not use this as an opportunity to divide us.
