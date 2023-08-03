It’s being called the “gray tsunami.” Or, if you like, the “silver tsunami.” It is the aging of the American population, and with that comes a dramatic increase in dementia cases.
As a two-month investigation by CNHI newspapers (including The Joplin Globe) makes clear, we are not ready for it. While there are promising signs on the horizon, there is no cure. (Articles can be found at joplinglobe.com.)
We urge state lawmakers to pay special attention, because much of the burden will fall on them. State engagement will be crucial in coping with what’s coming.
The number of people living with dementia will double to 13 million by 2050. That includes Alzheimer’s as well as other types of dementia. Total annual payments for health care and long-term care for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias are projected to increase from an annual cost of $345 billion in 2023 to just under $1 trillion in 2050, said Monica Moreno, senior director of care and support at the Alzheimer’s Association.
We do not have the health care infrastructure in place to cope with what is here, let alone what’s coming.
Experts told CNHI reporters that there is a desperate need to find more primary care physicians, neurologists, home health aides and personal care aides. An estimated 1.2 million additional direct care workers will be needed by 2030 to care for the growing population of people with dementia.
“That’s more new workers than any other single occupation in the U.S.,” according to Doug Pace, senior director of long-term and community-based care at the Alzheimer’s Association, a Chicago-based advocacy group.
At least 20 states are classified as “neurology deserts,” because of the shortage of these specialists.
Pace said, “A lack of those folks could mean a delay in treatment or care.”
A 2020 report by the American Public Health Association said a failure to strengthen the dementia care workforce “will increasingly limit the ability of people living with dementia to access quality services and supports, adding to health, social and economic burdens for individuals, families and society.”
A number of states have come up with innovate ways to address the crisis.
In Indiana, lawmakers introduced legislation that puts a dementia care specialist in each of the state’s 16 local aging agencies to be the go-to person for all things Alzheimer’s. When lawmakers approved the bill in committee, Indiana Rep. Greg Porter dedicated his vote to his mother. Other lawmakers also cast their “yes” vote in honor of a loved one with dementia in a rare showing of bipartisanship solidarity.
Porter said: “Positioning ourselves to have the caregivers and the specialists and the coordinators in place will be really pivotal in addressing this disease, which is only going to continue to grow.”
More than half of the states in recent years have created a state-level dementia services coordinator position to guide policy and funding.
Mississippi has a program focused on encouraging exercise and good nutrition, which help prevent cognitive decline .
In Georgia, lawmakers are focusing on early detection and diagnosis of dementia by partnering with universities and health care systems to operate the Georgia Memory Net. The program in 2018 created five centers staffed with medical experts dedicated to early diagnosis.
We have a window, a moment, to ramp up resources and change our focus away from some of the distractions that consume lawmakers to something that matters. Let’s not miss it.
