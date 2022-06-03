The mayor of Muskogee, Oklahoma, spoke a couple of truths this week about our national problem with gun violence that are worth repeating.
Early Sunday morning, a shooting just outside Muskogee at a Memorial Day event left one dead and seven others injured. On Wednesday, his town was back in the headlines after a shooting in Tulsa left four dead. Then the gunman, who was from Muskogee, turned the gun on himself.
“There are no words to describe what you feel when you realize someone who lived less than 200 feet away was responsible for this type of action ... to know your children are in the same neighborhood,” Mayor Marlon Coleman said.
Then he offered this insight: “Perhaps, if we knew our neighbors and felt their pains and understood their problems, we could be the vessel or vehicle to cure what might be the inevitable. We go through life so self-absorbed, we don’t know what’s going on.”
And this: “There is no quick fix for gun violence, otherwise it would have been fixed by now. ... But we do know that those who chose to be elected to Congress, and those who desire to hold office have to do something to re-instill confidence in Americans that it’s OK to go to the hospital and not be worried, it’s OK to go to your church and not have to look over your shoulder. It’s OK to enjoy summertime and not have to worry if your children are going to get home.”
Right now, the debate is being framed in terms of gun control — some on one side of the debate fear the other side wants to take away guns, make it harder to get guns, and harder to defend themselves and others during a spasm of violence; meanwhile, those on the other side argue that the Second Amendment is being misunderstood, and misused, and was never intended to be interpreted in such a way that we haven’t even buried the dead from one shooting (Buffalo) before we are aghast at the next (Uvalde).
We need to reframe the debate so the emphasis is on gun safety, recognizing that while no rights — gun rights included — are absolute, that, if we are going to have gun rights in this country, then how do we do so responsibly, making sure that those with mental and emotional problems are given treatment instead of being able to buy a large-caliber semiautomatic an hour or so before they go on a killing spree.
Whatever the answer — and the mayor of is right that there is no quick fix — it is time to prioritize our national epidemic of violence, an epidemic that has too often come to our area, whether it was a student with a gun at Memorial a few years ago, or the shooting in March that killed two police officers and injured a third before the gunman himself was killed by police.
Our inability to have a conversation has paralyzed us. And so the deaths continue.
Amanda Dickerson is a pediatrician at Freeman Health System who is also with the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She told us this week: “Every day, 110 Americans are killed and 200 more are wounded by guns in our country, and it seems to be a uniquely American problem. From my perspective as a pediatric provider, 2020 and beyond, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. That is the first time over the last few years that this number has surpassed motor vehicle crashes. It really is telling about the deadly toll of gun violence.”
This editorial board is no closer to the answer than anyone else, having looked at both sides of the debate. What we know is that the time has come for elected leaders at the local, state and federal level to move beyond paralysis and into action, to prioritize having the conversation America has so far been unwilling to have, and to begin by putting everything on the table: Look to gun safety, and cities where gun laws work, and where they have failed. Look to our national neglect of mental health, the atomization of our society, and our infatuation with violence.
“My appeal to Congress is to do something,” said Muskogee’s mayor. “What that is, we don’t know. That’s why we elected you, to think on our behalf about problems that we don’t have answers to ourselves. ... Do something or step aside and let someone else do your job.”
On that, everyone agrees!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.