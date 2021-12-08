It is disheartening to learn that the number of COVID-19 cases in the area has ticked upward again after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Joplin reported zero new cases on some days this fall, and once again we were hopeful that the summer surge was behind us. But the city reported as many as 43 new cases Nov. 29, its highest since August. Likewise for Jasper County, which had seen a dramatic dip since summer but reported 79 news cases Nov. 29, the highest since early August.
Tony Moehr, with the Jasper County Health Department, told us the average daily case rate, calculated over a seven-day period, had been running in the low teens in the run up to Thanksgiving; on Monday, it was more than 30.
“We’re seeing a doubling in our case rate,” he told us.
Newton County had 62 cases before Thanksgiving and 123 last week.
What is the cause — people gathering for the holidays? A new variant? Perhaps us once again letting down our guard too early? All of the above?
If it is the holidays, well, those gatherings are likely to continue unabated for the next few weeks, which doesn’t bode well.
We also know the omicron variant has arrived in Missouri, and we should expect it is most likely here or is coming soon.
As for letting down our guard, there’s little doubt about that as a contributing cause.
Whatever the cause, we hope readers remember that while there are some thing about COVID-19 we cannot control, there is much we can.
We urge everyone to get vaccinated, which is our best weapon right now against the virus.
And remember the three W’s that have helped: Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Wear a mask.
The holidays — a season of goodwill toward men and women — are an especially challenging time because some of the people we most want to be with, such as grandparents, may also be the most vulnerable.
