Fool me once, shame on you.
Food me twice ... well, fool us again and it will mean thousands more unnecessary deaths. Let’s just not go there.
COVID-19 fooled us before. We thought it was abating, and we let our guard down. We thought we didn’t need to take precautions any longer, to keep watch, and we certainly didn’t think we needed to get vaccinated. The pandemic was over.
But then, with a variant and vengeance, it stormed back. It overwhelmed our hospitals, killing many more of our family, friends and neighbors, becoming the most deadly pandemic in American history, having so far killed three-quarters of a million Americans.
Now it seems to be receding again.
Numbers are down dramatically at area hospitals, compared to August; recently, Freeman told us it didn’t have any patients on a ventilator.
The CDC reported the number of deaths nationwide involving COVID-19 was 902 for the week ended Oct. 23 — lower than any point this summer and the lowest since March 2020. Missouri deaths came to 13 for the week ended Oct. 23, compared to a peak of nearly 600 per week last winter, and a peak to more than 300 for a week in August during the summer surge.
Then this, from Tuesday’s New York Times: “COVID cases have been falling in every region of the U.S., offering hope.”
“COVID’s retreat continues ... The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has plunged 57% since peaking on Sept. 1. Almost as encouraging as the magnitude of the decline is its breadth: Cases have been declining in every region. ... Past COVID increases have generally started in one part of the country — like the South this past summer or the New York region in early 2020 — and then gone national. Today, there is no regional surge that seems to have the makings of a nationwide surge.”
We welcome the news, but as the Times noted: Surges don’t announce themselves.
We urge everyone to stay the course. Continue all the appropriate safety protocols, especially as we head into colder weather, and indoors. And consider our sincere plea to get vaccinated, and if you have been vaccinated, to get the booster shot as soon as your eligible.
“We cannot let down our guard,” Paula Baker, Freeman’s president and CEO, cautioned recently. “We have to stay focused on this until we get it down to no COVID patients.”
“The reason hospitalizations and deaths are going down is because people are getting vaccinated,” Baker said. “So please, if you haven’t, (get your shots), and encourage your friends and loved ones, as well.”
