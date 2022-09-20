In the 2020 presidential election, the real contest was less between Joe Biden and Donald Trump than it was with apathy.
Yes, there was a record turnout ... More than 158 million votes were cast. And yes, the turnout of 67% of eligible voters was the highest since the election of 1900.
But in every class we ever took in school, 67% was a failing grade.
Biden got a little more than 81 million votes, and Trump more than 74 million. Meanwhile, 80 million Americans eligible to vote did not do so in 2020, which means apathy almost won.
Apathy did win in 2018, the last midterm election, when only 49% of eligible voters came to the polls.
Soon after that 2020 presidential election, a Medill School of Journalism/Ipsos/NPR poll turned over the rocks the nonvoters had been hiding under and asked for an explanation. For all the talk we hear about barriers to voting, voter suppression, etc., the top reasons for not voting were apathy and indifference.
“More than twice as many non-voters (53%) than voters (24%) agree that, ‘It makes no difference who is elected president — things go on just as they did before.’”
Maybe you can’t save them, but there is still hope for another large group of nonvoters. It turns out that 29% of those polled said they had failed to register.
That’s easily rectified as we were reminded Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.
The deadline to register to vote in Missouri for the general election in November is Oct. 12 — just a few weeks away.
In Missouri, you must be a Missouri resident, a U.S. citizen and 17½ years of age to register, 18 years of age to register to vote. That’s it. Nothing difficult or complicated. It’s as simple as going to either the courthouse in Carthage or the one in Joplin; it’s as simple as https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
Frankly, we’ve never heard a good reason for not voting, and the irony is that people who choose not to vote because they think their vote won’t matter prove that it is they who do not matter.
