There are some definite ways to respond to the tragic shooting of Joplin police officers Ben Cooper, Jake Reed and Rick Hirshey.
The Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has established an online GoFundMe account to benefit the officers and their families.
It can be found at https://gofund.me/f63cd7b3. As of Friday afternoon, more than $50,000 had been raised from 275 donations.
Donations also can be dropped off at the Joplin Police Department front desk or mailed to 303 E. Third St., Joplin, MO 64801, c/o Officer Benevolence. TAMKO Building Products has donated $25,000 and business donations to the Joplin Police Department will be matched by TAMKO up to $25,000 through April 1. The company is also matching its employees’ donations.
A second way to help?
Follow the example of Reed, and make arrangements to donate your organs if something should happen. Heroic and selfless in life, he is showing us how to be heroic and selfless in death, as well.
Ukraine
That feeling of “What can I do? How can I help?” also haunts us as we watch from the sidelines while Russia invades Ukraine.
During a forum Thursday at Missouri Southern State University, experts laid out the challenges.
Steve Wagner, professor of history, reminded the audience: “Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power; it’s just not possible for the U.S. to fight a war with Russia that would not potentially escalate into horrific ways. ... I believe we should do whatever we can for them — but in terms of ‘going into Ukraine’ (militarily) … we can’t do that.”
Next to him, Chris Moos, professor of international business who has been to Ukraine dozens of times, warned that missteps could lead to “World War III.”
But again, there is something you can do. Missouri Southern State University officials on Thursday announced the creation of a scholarship fund to financially support seven Ukrainian students set to graduate from area high schools in May.
The scholarship fund was established by Moos and his wife, Liliya, a Ukrainian native.
“We wanted to help the people of Ukraine,” Moos said. “By helping their children continue their education, we can help the country rebuild and reestablish themselves after the war is over.”
To give financial support, visit the Missouri Southern giving link at www.mssu.edu/ukraine scholarship. Gifts can also be sent to Missouri Southern Foundation in care of the Ukrainian Student Scholarship Fund.
