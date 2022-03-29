Missouri lawmakers need to shut down any bill that directs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to sell the entirety of Eleven Point State Park, which is more than 4,000 acres.
Legislative attacks on the unopened park are nothing new, getting introduced each year since the park was created, and so far they all have died the death that awaits most foolish legislation. Now this year, a new House bill could soon be heard on the floor.
We believe any bill that speaks of authorizing, allowing, directing or requiring the sale of state park land is a mistake.
A little context here is needed: The Eleven Point is Missouri’s only and one of the nation’s inaugural National Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Under former Gov. Jay Nixon, who was about as good a friend to state parks as Missouri has ever had, mitigation money from a mining settlement was used to acquire from willing sellers nearly 4,200 acres of land along the famed river. That park protects nearly 7 square miles of habitat for wildlife, as well as the recharge basins for the large springs that feed the river and miles of riparian corridor, not to mention the historic site where the Beatles stayed during a U.S. tour.
At the same time, a lawsuit over easements that protects the Eleven Point as a wild and scenic river is making its way through the state courts, and we’re currently awaiting an appellate court ruling.
The latest Missouri House bill authorizes the DNR “to comply with any final judgment in the court of highest jurisdiction to sell” the property, but a host of conservation, park and environmental organizations have warned that this could lead to the undoing of land that belongs to the people of Missouri.
Among the opponents of the legislation: the Missouri Parks Association, the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, the Nature Conservancy, and the Sierra Club of Missouri, as well as the Conservation Federation of Missouri, which represents more than 80,000 members in nearly 100 organizations.
Kendra Varns Wallis, executive director of the Missouri Parks Association, which works to protect state parks and historic sites, said any legislation is premature while the lawsuit is ongoing.
She also said: “Additionally, this property along the Eleven Point River is an opportunity to preserve, restore and interpret one of the state’s most outstanding natural landscapes.”
Missourians do not want this park sold, and in fact have again and again indicated overwhelming support for state parks. Lawmakers need to look to the will of their constituents, and then shut down any reckless legislation by an anti-park minority.
