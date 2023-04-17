We welcome last week’s news that Joplin will get more than $1.4 million for bike and walking trail development and other amenities.
It’s American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government, part of $30 million in grants to help support Missouri’s tourism industry. Other grants will help fund restoration of the historic Old Courthouse in St. Louis (site of the infamous Dred Scott decision), aquarium development in Kansas City, a museum expansion in Springfield and more.
Joplin’s money will be used for a recreation area at the junction of Joplin and Turkey creeks in the northern part of the city, near the new Dover Hill Elementary School. It will include 1.5 miles of single-track mountain biking trail, walking trails, a BMX-style pump track, a children’s bike playground and other features, as well as parking lots and restrooms.
If you’ve been paying attention, you know what Neosho’s High Ground Preserve in Morse Park has meant for their community. It’s a larger network for trails that has grown into a regional attraction and has been important in the revitalization of the downtown. The former mayor of Bella Vista, Arkansas, has said trails are now to his community what golf was decades ago, meaning the place where developers and home builders want to be, and home buyers want to settle.
We see this as just another type of economic development, along with a quality-of-life enhancement.
Meanwhile, the Joplin City Council is moving forward with plans for a trail connector and Main Street underpass that would link Landreth Park trails and the nearby Frisco Greenway to trails at the planned Dover area.
This is great news for the community.
Speaking of trails, it was disheartening to learn that a second year will pass without major state investment in the 144-mile Rock Island trail across central Missouri.
“We’re still hoping to hear conversations about it. But at this point we don’t see a clear path forward,” Dan Haug, budget director from the Office of Administration for Budget and Planning, recently told the Missouri Independent. “We just didn’t feel comfortable putting it in this budget.”
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson included $77 million in the budget for fiscal year 2023 to begin construction on over 70 miles of the trail. The funding was ultimately cut from the final budget by the Senate.
Still, it’s not all bad news.
Last month, David Kelly, director of Missouri State Parks, told us the Rock Island is going forward, just at a slower pace and in bits and pieces. Currently, he said, the state is working with communities such as Eldon, Belle and Owensville along the trail as they develop their short sections to serve their residents. The Katy followed a similar route.
The state also has requested authorization to spend $2.7 million it received in a grant for up to 30 miles of trail, prioritizing sections between Belle and Owensville, and between Eldon and Versailles.
These things happen. However, they take time.
So, we are patient yet optimistic. Trails have been proved to be great tools for recruitment, economic development and to boost property values.
