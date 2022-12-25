Now is the moment for Missouri’s incoming U.S. senator, Eric Schmitt, to pick up and put on the mantle of national conservation leadership with Roy Blunt’s retirement.
As one of his last Senate campaigns, Blunt was one of the driving forces behind the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would have provided $1.4 billion annually nationwide — more than $20 million for Missouri — for local and voluntary efforts to protect species of conservation concern. There are more than 600 species identified as such in Missouri.
Unfortunately, it didn’t get included in the final omnibus spending bill that just passed in Congress.
It is the right idea ... just not the right time.
Not yet, anyway.
Schmitt can change that.
RAWA has a lot going for it:
• It would have created a new model for conservation, one aimed at protecting species before they find themselves on the federal endangered species list.
Blunt, who made a stop in Jasper County to promote the bill, called RAWA, “among the largest, most significant investments in wildlife and habitat conservation.”
• It had more than 240 House and Senate co-sponsors.
• It was supported by more than 1,500 organizations representing state fish and wildlife agencies, sportsmen and women, conservation groups, environmental activists, and industry associations and businesses. Among RAWA’s supporters were the Conservation Federation of Missouri, and Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, and a past president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, as well as many major national organizations such as the National Wildlife Federation and The Nature Conservancy supported RAWA.
“Inaction is the ally of extinction, and we will continue to push tirelessly to ensure that the bill does not meet the same fate facing thousands of species of wildlife and plants, Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said in a statement last week.
Many of the nation’s conservation milestones took time to pass, and many failed on first attempts, but people continued to see the good in them and would not let them.
We believe that despite this setback, RAWA will join the list of those that overcame setbacks.
It’s too good to let die. What RAWA needs is a new generation of champions.
