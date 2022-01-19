In the midst of another surge in this ongoing pandemic that has already claimed the lives of nearly 17,000 Missourians, the last worry school districts need is meddlesome Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Schmitt threatened again this week to sue school districts that require masks or that send students home when they are infected or exposed to the virus, claiming a Nov. 22 Cole County Circuit Court decision supports him.
The attorney for the Lee’s Summit School District concluded in an open letter (online with this editorial) that Schmitt is “simply wrong” and the court decision isn’t binding on districts.
The attorney wrote in a pointed response to Schmitt: “The authority of school districts to adopt COVID mitigation measures does not depend on any authority from DHSS (Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services) or any local health department. ... The Missouri legislature has expressly granted local boards of education wide-ranging power to manage and govern their own affairs, power that you have no authority to interfere with.”
Under numerous Missouri laws, cited in the letter, school districts have the authority to make all “needful rules and regulations” for the government of their districts, that attorney wrote, and specifically noted that existing Missouri law makes it “unlawful for any child to attend any of the public schools of this state while afflicted with any contagious or infectious disease, or while liable to transmit such disease after having been exposed to it. For the purpose of determining the diseased condition, or the liability of transmitting the disease, the teacher or board of directors may require any child to be examined by a physician, and exclude the child from school so long as there is any liability of such disease being transmitted by the pupil.”
Given that, does anyone doubt that districts also have or should have the ability to require something as relatively painless as masks?
And given that and other arguments, we think Schmitt is not only wrong, but obstinate, and obstinate to the point of harassing districts.
Schmitt argues that, “It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal.”
But isn’t that what school boards are — the collective will of parents and the community as expressed through their right to vote for board members?
Doug Hayter, executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, told the Missouri Independent that Schmitt is misreading the law. He also said laws governing school districts give boards of education general power to set rules needed to run their districts and specific authority to keep infectious students out of school.
“We still feel strongly that local school districts or governmental entities have the authority to make decisions,” Hayter said. So do we.
School administrators and boards, acting on the advice of local medical experts and the best science, must make the the best decision for their students, staff and communities.
