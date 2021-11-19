Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was right to spare the life of Julius Jones. We applaud his decision.
But neither the governor’s explanation nor his actions are adequate. All Stitt would say is, “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.”
But what was it about Stitt’s prayers and his review of the case that led him to this conclusion?
Was it concern about the possible innocence of Jones, who was convicted of killing Paul Howell in Edmund, Oklahoma, in 1999?
What is concern about the role race may have played in both Jones’ arrest and conviction?
Or was he concerned about whether Oklahoma can put condemned prisoners to death in a way that doesn’t violate the Constitution and upset the apple cart of contradiction inherent in the belief that it is possible to both kill a person and do so in a way that doesn’t offend?
If it was the first — the guilt or innocence of Jones — what does that say about the broader application of the death penalty and our ability to have confidence in the legal system that put him on death row? Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor noted that Jones’ case involved “22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate judges, the work of investigators, prosecutors, jurors and the trial judge.”
Still, doubt lingered.
If it was the second — race — what does that say about society’s ability to carry out the death penalty in a way that is fair and free of prejudice?
And if it was the latter — whether the state can kill a person in way that isn’t offensive — well, we’ll let Oklahoma’s last three executions speak to that.
In the end, despite every safeguard the courts and society have erected and the massive resources we expend on each death penalty case, a man the governor concluded should be spared came within hours of his execution.
It seems to us that Stitt has a moment to step forward as a conservative leader and explain that people who are skeptical of government power in general should be most skeptical of this irreversible power.
He has a moment to step up and show that opposing the death penalty doesn’t mean being soft on crime, or on criminals.
And he has a moment to show that people of faith, who led the fight to abolish slavery and later segregation, can lead a new fight, this time to abolish the death penalty.
Stitt opened a door when he prayed over whether to spare the life of Julius Jones.
We just pray he now leads others through it.
