The Joplin Board of Education made the right decision this week when it voted to give two additional paid sick days to part- and full-time employees.
District staff already had a certain amount of paid sick leave. But the pandemic wreaked havoc with it for many, as individuals were out for days at a time, and multiple times in some cases, due to illness or quarantine, or to care for children who were sick or quarantined.
The federal government had mandated paid COVID-19 leave through Dec, 31, 2020. The school district had continued to provide paid COVID-19 leave through June 30, 2021, but the policy was not continued into the current fiscal year.
Administrators soon realized, rightly, that COVID-19 wasn’t going away, even if extra paid sick leave had. In fact, the virus’s omicron variant combined with other winter illnesses continued to spread, and teacher and staff absences have continued.
The Joplin district was among those in the region that had to temporarily close last month due to high staff absenteeism.
Many teachers and staff naturally reach the end of their sick leave at some point. But what happens if they test positive for COVID-19 after that? Or what if they’re exposed to a COVID-19 case and have to quarantine before returning to school to avoid spreading the virus around their classroom? Should we just send them home and dock their pay for the bad misfortune of becoming infected with a highly contagious variant?
If we want our teachers in the classroom with students for in-person learning, as this community and this school board have repeatedly prioritized, then we must be willing to accommodate them.
Make no mistake, the risk of becoming infected with the virus is still very real, and asking teachers to return to in-person instruction means both asking them to assume that risk and allowing them to take a sick day to avoid increasing that risk for others.
Offering two extra sick days to employees is a good start in ensuring teachers and staff can step away from the classroom when they’re ill without facing a deduction from their paycheck.
