On Sunday, we always use this editorial space to look for reasons to be grateful. We usually look back to the good news of the past week, but this week we’ll peer ahead, to something that’s just around the corner.
That, of course, is autumnal equinox — fall’s official arrival — on Thursday.
“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in “The Great Gatsby.”
“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face,” wrote the poet John Donne.
Speaking of fall, put this on your calendar: Fall Y’all at Shoal Creek. It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Wildcat Park.
The event will celebrate the first day of autumn with opportunities to learn about what fall means for wildlife, play nature board games, take home an autumn-themed craft and explore the trails with a trailside discovery table at a surprise location.
Good news, y’all
On the good news front, let’s celebrate several economic victories.
First, Joplin’s unemployment rate hit a new record low of 2.4% in July. That is the lowest it has been in at least 30 years, and probably much longer, based on online records, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. (The rate is for the metro area of Jasper and Newton counties.) It was only a couple of years ago, when the pandemic first hit, that there were fears of of unemployment climbing to levels not seen since the Great Depression. Missouri unemployment also hit a record low in July, falling to 2.5%.
Who would have imagined we’d be where we are now?
Also on the economic front, Joplin construction is booming. So far in the city’s current fiscal year (Nov. 1 to Oct. 31) construction has hit $188.2 million. That is well ahead of last year’s total, which was $168.2 million, and we still have a couple of months yet to go.
Can we break our record? The record is $246 million set two years ago. We have excluded from the record the steroid era, 2011-2013, when Joplin construction was driven by the rebuilding after the tornado. But even if we don’t break the record, what we know is that for the second time in three years, construction in Joplin is rivaling the construction that took place in 2011-2013.
We see the current construction evidence everywhere — downtown, on Range Line Road, in the industrial park.
The third economic victory: Gas prices have fallen at several stations in the area below $3 a gallon. Again, it wasn’t that long ago ...
Let’s enjoy our victories when and where we get them, for one of autumn’s lessons is that nothing lasts forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.