We’re not interested in subsidizing Hollywood.
However, some Missouri lawmakers are.
The House this week, by a vote of 104-50, approved a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying expenses “associated with the production of a qualified motion media production project.” Additional credits may be awarded if other conditions are met, such as at least 50% of the production being filmed in Missouri, or at least 15% of the project taking place in a “rural or blighted area” within the state. Tax credits are capped at $16 million a year.
A similar bill has already passed the Senate.
This doesn’t seem like a wise move to us.
We’ve always favored a go-slow approach to giving state tax dollars away to corporations, and that includes film companies, because we’re not sure we’re getting the promised rewards on the back end.
Missouri offered a film tax credit that expired in 2013, but we don’t recall being a hotbed for Hollywood when those were available.
Proponents of the tax credits point to Georgia, where the series “Ozark” was filmed. But Arkansas, where the southern half of the Ozarks is located and which has a film credit, didn’t get it, either.
When the actress Laura Linney was asked why “Ozark” was filmed in Georgia, she said: “The thing that makes Georgia a great state for locations is that it has a little bit of everything ... They have urban areas. They have rural areas. They have lakes. They have mountains.”
Jason Bateman, the actor who is also the director and executive producer of the series, said: “We can shoot on all these nondescript roads and forest areas. It’s an incredible asset. It lets us shoot multiple looks inside one location. ... Those pine trees just slay me every time, and the red clay just brings back all kinds of Proustian memories. And the sound of everybody’s voices lulls me to a real state of peace ... I love coming to work here.”
Doesn’t sound like it’s about money at all — they just like that location and Southern accents better. What proof are proponents offering that the lack of a tax advantage is the issue? If Missouri has what the producers and directors are looking for, they’ll come here, incentive or no incentive if it means a better movie.
We don’t think this is the best use of the state’s — meaning “our” — money.
