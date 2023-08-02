For the first time in ... well ... forever, Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday will be exactly that — a full holiday.
Although the sales tax holiday has been around for decades, it was in effect not even really half a holiday because most cities and counties did not participate, so parents only got the benefit of the state waiving its sales tax of 4.225%.
Generosity was in short supply. Joplin always opted out. Carthage and Neosho too. Same for Jasper and Newton counties. Webb City was one of the few local communities that participated.
Combined sales taxes for the state, the city of Joplin and Jasper County range from 8.725% to 9.725% depending on special taxing designations such as tax-increment financing or community improvement districts. In some parts of Missouri, the combined sales tax is as high as 11%.
According to one estimate, a family with two school-age children can spend more than $1,300 on school supplies a year; a family with three kids nearly $2,000, so giving them a full holiday is significant for them.
Items to be exempt from sales tax Friday through Sunday:
• Clothing — any article having a taxable value of $100 or less.
• School supplies — not to exceed $50 per purchase.
• Computer software — taxable value of $350 or less.
• Personal computers — not to exceed $1,500.
• Computer peripheral devices — not to exceed $1,500.
• Graphing calculators — not to exceed $150.
The change is the result of a state law in 2021 that took effect this year and mandates no city or county may collect sales taxes on back-to-school purchases during the weekend observance.
Richard Sheets, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, told us the change stems from the adoption of a state law that allowed local taxing entities to collect use taxes on online or out-of-state sales.
The state has estimated that it will cost cities and counties about $465,000, but Sheets said that would be made up by the recently allowed use-tax collections.
Cities and counties regularly gave away tax abatements as incentives to lure and keep businesses. But for moms and dads there wasn’t anything. We never thought it was too much asking cities and counties to forgo the tax on three of 365 days — less than 1/100th of the year — on selected items. This is not going to make or break a community that requires the taxes be paid the other 362 days of the year, yet that family with three kids spending around $2,000 would save save a couple of hundred dollars, and that money will be spent elsewhere most likely.
A half a holiday was better than nothing, a full holiday is best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.