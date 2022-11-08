We urge all Missouri hunters to take seriously state regulations on chronic wasting disease, which has been pushing from two directions into the Southwest corner of the state. And we encourage them to cooperate with Missouri Department of Conservation initiatives and sampling efforts to limit the spread of the disease.
In some areas of the country, CWD has become widespread; in parts of Wisconsin, for example, nearly half the adult bucks tested are CWD-positive.
This disease has the potential to devastate the deer population and with it a critical part of the state’s hunting economy and culture.
This year, three more counties in Southwest Missouri — Barton, Vernon and Greene — were added to the state’s list of counties that are part of a designated CWD Management Zone, which are those counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found. Special regulations to contain the disease apply in these places.
So far, no deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in those counties, according to MDC. However, 10 positives have been turned up in adjacent St. Clair County and three in adjacent Cedar County. Positives also have shown up in Polk and Christian counties, both of which border Greene County.
McDonald and Barry counties are also in CWD management zones.
No positives have been found in McDonald County, either, but four positives turned up in neighboring Barry County for the first time during the 2021-2022 seasons. There also have been nine cases in Benton County, Arkansas.
Stone and Taney counties have had 16 cases between them and also are in management zones.
To date, there have been nearly 300 positive cases of CWD in 21 Missouri counties; there have been more than 1,300 positives in deer and elk in Arkansas, including many in cases along the Missouri border.
Our state has a number of commonsense rules in place to try to limit the spread of the disease while maintaining hunting, but this only works to the extent that hunters educate themselves and cooperate.
One more note of caution: We remind everyone who might be outdoors this weekend and for the rest of the modern firearms season to take precautions. Hunter orange isn’t just for hunters but is smart attire for everyone this time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.