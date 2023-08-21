The recent madness in Marion, Kansas, offers a number of lessons for politicians and public officials, including those in Missouri.
We’ll hit on four.
U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner held his listening tour on Aug. 1 in a private business owned by a local businessperson. While not illegal, it was a mistake. It was characterized as a meet-and-greet, and those invited included Marion’s police chief, the county sheriff, the city administrator, a councilman and at least a majority of the Marion County Commission.
As Dion Lefler recently noted recently in a column in The Wichita Eagle: “The Marion event was a governmental exercise, not a campaign one — a sitting congressman interacting with his constituents on matters of federal and local affairs.”
What’s more, the local Marion County Record also was invited by LaTurner’s staff.
But when the editor Eric Meyer and a reporter showed up they were kicked out by the chief, Gideon Cody, at the behest of the owner of the restaurant.
“I will not have members of the media in my establishment,” the owner told the newspaper staff, as reported in the Marion County Record.
Later, a member of LaTurner’s staff approached Meyer and said: “It’s a private business. We weren’t aware that this was the situation. We obviously wanted the press to be here.”
To their credit, when asked if the congressman would agree to hold future meetings at places where the media is allowed, a member of LaTurner’s staff said: “Absolutely.”
• The first lesson is straightforward: Politicians should hold meetings in public venues, where people with a political agenda, such as the owner of the business, can’t serve as gatekeepers. It’s not the business owner’s job to protect politicians.
Also to his credit: LaTurner later came by the newspaper office and talked about voter’s concerns while on a district tour: housing, farm legislation, the national debt and a federal medical program. All of public interest.
• The second lesson: When a majority of the five-member county commission showed up, it became a public meeting. A similar rule applies in Missouri too. If a majority of your council, or your school board, or your county commission show up to talk government business, it’s a public meeting, meaning an open meeting, and you get to go. So do the media.
• Lesson three: This isn’t about the media. This is about your right to know what your government is doing.
Public business is your business. And any discussion over spending public money is a discussion about spending your money. You get to go. This is about your right to participate and hold your government leaders accountable.
• Lesson four: Throughout this whole sorry episode we keep hearing from law enforcement that the media are not above the law. We agree. But neither are we outside the law, exempt from its protections, which is what happened in Marion on Aug. 1. The law was broken and instead of upholding the law, the media were given the bum’s rush.
Police have a responsibility to know, understand and uphold all laws, including open meeting laws, and to protect the rights of the public, and that includes the media.
