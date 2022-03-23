Help may be on the way for Missouri teachers and other school staff struggling to help their students and peers through issues of mental health.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is using federal relief funds to partner with Mental Health First Aid Missouri, which is operated by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Institute of Mental Health, to provide mental health first aid training sessions to schools across the state at no cost, officials announced this week.
These programs will give adults some of the tools they need to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in both adults and adolescents ages 12-18.
“Students, teachers, and school staff alike are experiencing increased mental health challenges and stressors right now,” said Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s education commissioner, in a statement. “Providing training opportunities like these helps create a larger support system for those who need it while also helping reduce the stigma around mental health and asking for help.”
These training sessions likely will prove to be extremely beneficial for schools because, unfortunately, the number of adolescents reporting mental health issues has been on the rise recently.
More than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, a 40% increase since 2009, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also in 2019, approximately 1 in 6 youths reported making a suicide plan in the past year, which is a 44% increase since 2009.
The CDC notes that some student groups are more affected than others. Feelings of sadness, hopelessness or suicide were found to be more common, according to the data, among LGBTQ youths as well as Black youths.
Schools can register for training sessions using the online form found at MHFAMissouri.org, and we hope that they take advantage of this opportunity.
Teachers and other adults who work daily with young people would benefit from understanding the signs of mental distress and knowing how to intervene to prevent potentially tragic outcomes.
