Opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic ... great, especially when it’s a $6.5 million investment by owners Jeremy and Christie Evans.
Opening Webb City’s first hotel in decades ... fantastic, especially when it’s not far from an airport that is now serving three destinations, also the most in decades.
Turning blight into business ... it doesn’t get any better.
What makes the recent opening of Sleep Inn & Suites Webb City by Choice Hotels truly noteworthy, however, is just where it opened — at 221 S. East St., right across from the Atwoods Home and Ranch store in Webb City’s Centennial Park, a 300-acre retail and commercial development district.
This is all former lead and zinc mining land, and many of us can remember the ugliness and threat it posed.
Webb City bought the land for Centennial Park near the roundabout on Missouri Highway 171 and East Road more than a decade ago, when it was being reclaimed by the Environmental Protection Agency as part of the mining cleanup of the Tri-State Mining District.
And the hotel is just one of a number of sites going up around the region on reclaimed mining land.
Earlier this year, Liberty brought on line a 2.2-megawatt solar site near Prosperity, east of Webb City. The solar investment sits on a 60-acre tract the company has leased in the Superfund cleanup area near Prosperity. From kilowaste to kilowatts.
These former mining lands, longtime threats to our health and environment, were eyesores that also acted as a strike against us when we were recruiting new businesses and inviting new residents. But now they mean economic opportunity, places where our former mining communities can grow.
Webb City Administrator Carl Francis told us that city officials are “working with a fine restaurant chain to get a nice, sit-down restaurant built there. ... There are two restaurants and a grocery store chain in the works north of the hotel.”
Francis said the city no longer has any parcels of land available for development in Centennial Park.
Cleaning up the sites within the Tri-State Mining District has taken decades of work by federal, state and local officials. It looked like a Herculean task when it began, cleaning out our stables. It also has taken hundreds of millions of dollars, and we thank them for their effort, and applaud those who are taking it from blight to business.
