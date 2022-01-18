From blighted to business.
From wrecked to recreation.
From hellscape to habitat.
Kudos to Webb City, the EPA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and all local, state and federal partners making that happen on land scarred decades ago by mining and then effectively abandoned. The partners are proving this land can have new life.
The latest is a 1.3-mile trail that is part of the Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Project, with a goal of restoring prairie, woodland and wetland habitats on formerly scarred acres.
Randy Haas, habitat manager for the project, told us that people previously used the area where the trail was built as a dump site for everything from tires to appliances.
Cleaning up mining sites within the Tri-State Mining District was an intimidating undertaking, and we’ve compared it before to Hercules being tasked with cleaning out the stables of King Augeas. Yet, we’ve watched in amazement the transformation.
Last summer, Sleep Inn & Suites Webb City opened at 221 S. East St., right across from the Atwoods Home and Ranch store in Webb City’s Centennial Park, a 300-acre retail and commercial development district. This is all former lead and zinc mining land. Webb City bought the land for Centennial Park near the roundabout on Missouri Highway 171 and East Road more than a decade ago, when it was being reclaimed by the EPA. And the hotel is just one of a number of businesses there.
And last year, Liberty brought on line a 2.2-megawatt solar site near Prosperity, east of Webb City. The solar investment sits on a 60-acre tract the company has leased in the Superfund cleanup area near Prosperity.
From kilowaste to kilowatts, we said at the time.
The Cardinal Valley project is proving its worth in another way, too. Cities in the former Tri-State Mining District sometimes have high levels of metals in their wastewater sludge. It used to cost Webb City a half million dollars annually to have that sludge transported to a special landfill in Lamar. Now, four wetland cells that were built near the wastewater treatment plant serve as a filtration system, and planted vegetation absorbs zinc concentrations before the water can flow into Center Creek. That sludge is dried and mixed with materials such as wood chips where it’s diluted and used to create a topsoil added to the barren mining land and seeded with native grasses.
“We’re on target to have everything done by the middle of 2023, as far as putting compost onto land, restoring it and so forth,” said Scott Hamilton, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We’re really happy. I monitor the birds every springtime to see that we’re making a difference. We’re seeing the grassland birds are starting to nest in these areas that we’ve restored. The vegetation structure has come back. It looks more like a prairie than a wasteland.”
Our thanks to everyone involved in the project.
