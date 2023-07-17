As Americans head out on vacation this summer, visiting everything from Old Faithful to the Ozarks, we urge them to think about what it takes to protect and maintain such places.
Three years ago this summer, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which authorized money for improvements and repairs at national parks that had been too long neglected, and boosted funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has been a godsend for many communities and state parks.
Because of this, funding has been allocated to rebuild roads at George Washington Carver National Monument, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Money also was authorized to restore historic bathhouses at Hot Springs National Park, and the Commissary Building at Fort Smith National Historic Site, which is the oldest structure there.
Last year, the rock wall surrounding the historic cemetery at George Washington Carver National Monument was repaired, stabilized and preserved by a team of masons from the National Park Service Preservation Training Center in Maryland. That work also was paid for with $272,000 in funding provided by the Great American Outdoors Act.
“It’s just an amazing thing for a small park like us,” said James Heaney, superintendent of the monument, referring to the Great American Outdoors Act.
More recently, $17 million was authorized to help preserve the old federal courthouse in St. Louis that is part of Gateway Arch National Park, site of the infamous Dred Scott decision.
Historically, money from the LWCF has been used to help acquire what is now Spiva Park in Joplin, helped build and improve Schifferdecker and Cunningham pools, and was used by many other local communities.
The fund was used to acquire land for Prairie State Park in Barton County and Devil’s Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas. Roaring River has received LWCF grants at least seven times, five of which were used for acquisitions, one of which was used for utility work and the other for campground development. Carl Junction recently received a grant of $233,600 for Lakeside Park improvements.
We could go on
This year could set more records for park visitation. We urge local, state and federal lawmakers to remember that, and to support parks with adequate funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.