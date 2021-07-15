Missouri is about to get its first gas tax increase in decades.
Here’s why that is a good thing:
• You won’t notice it. The plan is to raise gas taxes by 2.5 cents per year over the next five years, beginning this October, for a total increase of 12.5 cents. That means our current gas tax of 17 cents, which is the lowest outside Alaska, will go to 29.5 cents five years from now. That will still be below the national average of 30 cents per gallon.
• You can get a refund: If you keep track of your receipts, you can fill out the appropriate paperwork and get your money back. It probably won’t be worth the headache, but it is an option.
• Our roads and bridges need help. Missouri, with the lowest gas tax in the lower 48, also has one of the largest networks of roads and bridges in the country. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates that the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap for all of its roads and bridges. This tax, when fully implemented, will generate $500 million. It won’t get us all the way there but it will be a big help.
“Whether rural, suburban, or urban, all Missourians benefit from better roadways,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement when he signed the bill this week.
• This is an investment in jobs and growth. Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said investing in the state’s infrastructure will help Missouri become the “logistics hub for the Midwest and North America.” Mehan’s group completed a study earlier this year showing that the investment would generate a positive impact of $1.8 billion and that it would support 17,000 jobs. With two interstates intersecting in Joplin, we are poised to be at the front of that growth.
• This tax increase will actually save money. According to one study, Missourians lose $8 billion per year because of rough roads causing damage to vehicles, because of fuel waste caused by congestion and because of traffic accidents. For Southwest Missouri, the cost was estimated at $1,500 per driver.
Nobody likes taxes, but there are good taxes and there are bad taxes. This is a good tax.
We applaud lawmakers and the governor for getting this done.
There’s another good tax Missourians have waiting in the wings. Our state’s cigarette tax, at 17 cents per pack, is the lowest in the nation. We could double it and still be the lowest in the nation. We could raise it ten-fold and still be below the national average of $1.91 per pack. There is the money for Medicaid expansion. There is the money for higher education. There is the money for state parks.
Well, one thing at a time.
